Chester, SC bans Trick-or-Treat over Covid-19 concerns

The city eliminated traditional door to door activities but will host a drive-thru event.

CHESTER, S.C. — The city of Chester will prohibit Trick-or-Treating this year over health concerns associated with the Covid-19 pandemic. The city posted on its Facebook page that the tradition will be banned, but officials are planning a drive-thru style event for families.

The CDC has stated on their website that traditional Trick-or-Treating is in the "high risk" category of Halloween activities. However, the the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC) states that door to door activities can be done safely as long as everyone is wearing masks and practicing social distancing.

SCDEHEC also released a long list of recommendations for those planning to celebrate on October 31. Those recommendations include offering hand sanitizer outside your home, using tongs to drop candy into treat bags or offering bundled candy bags that each child can pick up on their own.

Several parents reached out to WCNC Charlotte on social media to share their thoughts on the Trick-or-Treat ban. While some were in support of the idea, others felt the city should have let families decide on their own whether it was safe to participate.

"We take Covid and science very seriously," wrote Robbin Schettini Nolan on Facebook. "We are going to set up a table with individual bags of candy set out for kids to grab. We will dress up and sit six feet behind the table. It can be done in a safe way."