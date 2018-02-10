GREENSBORO, N.C. (WFMY) -- The holiday season is upon us and Christmas spirit is all around in the Piedmont Triad. Family fun includes parades, festivals, light shows, ice skating and so much more over the holiday season.

Check out the list of events happening all across the Piedmont Triad.

WFMY News 2's Winterfest

What: A winter wonderland in the heart of Greensboro! Winterfest lets people of all ages and skill levels enjoy an outdoor skating rink and ice slide roller coaster.

Where: LeBauer Park, downtown Greensboro

When: From Nov. 16 to Jan. 28

Admission:

2-5 years old: $6

6-12 years old: $8

13 years old and up: $10

Group Rate (20+): $8 per person including skate rental

Season Passes: $75 per person

Private Rental: $300 per hour

Winterfest opens Friday, Nov. 16 with the Chick-fil-a Chill Out from 6 to 9 p.m. Come join the WFMY News 2 team on the ice!

Concerts featuring holiday music on Thursday evenings for free in December. Santa Claus will be there to visit on Dec. 8, Dec. 12 and Dec. 13. More info at piedmontwinterfest.com.

Christmas Parades

The 6th Annual Running of the Balls

Where: Sunset Hills neighborhood, Greensboro

When: Dec. 15, 6 p.m.

Runners start at 6, walkers start after runners

This night run/walk on a 5K course through Sunset Hills takes participants through the largest neighborhood light display in the United States. You can register here and get more information here.

Tanglewood Festival of Lights

What: Enjoy all the magic of the holidays through a sparkling display of lights accompanied by holiday music on 99.5. Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus are there, too!

When: November 16, 2018 through January 1, 2019 from 6 pm. to 11 p.m.

Cost: Family: cars, vans and trucks ($15); Commercial vans, limos and mini-buses ($35); Motorcoaches and buses ($100). Discount nights are Nov. 19, Nov. 20, Nov. 26 and Nov. 27. Cash and credit/debit cards are accepted.

More Details: Tanglewood Festival of Lights

Polar Express

What: Take a ride on the Polar Express! The trip is inspired by the popular Christmas movie and includes singing, dancing and a reading of the movie. You can get your photo made with Santa after the ride.

Where: North Carolina Transportation Museum in Spencer, North Carolina

When: Nov. 16-18, Nov. 23-25, Nov. 30 - Dec. 2, Dec. 7-9, Dec. 13-22

Find more information, including ticket prices and ride times, go here.

See Santa Claus!

Santa comes to Hanes Mall on Nov. 10 - You can find Santa during mall hours, right outside of Belk at Hanes Mall. There are picture packages available with a pet photo night scheduled. On Dec. 2, from 9 to 11 a.m., kids that have sensory issues or limited abilities can see Santa.

Santa comes to Friendly Center starting on Nov. 23 - You can find Santa in the 'gathering area' right behind Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream.

Catch Santa at Four Seasons Mall starting on Nov. 10 - Kids can find Santa to tell him their Christmas wishes and get pictures made for holiday cards.

Christmas in downtown Kernersville!

What: Check out a new ice skating rink at the Kernersville Museum, Christmas tree lighting, visit Santa, enter to win prizes and more!

When: Dec. 1, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The tree lighting will be at 7 p.m. at Harmon Park downtown.

Country Christmas Train

What: All aboard the Country Christmas Train for a holiday good time. The 10th annual Country Christmas Train begins on Friday, November 23 and runs through December 27. The train leaves every half hour from 5:30 p.m. - 9 p.m. taking passengers on a 1.5 mile loop around Denton FarmPark. You'll get to see hundreds of light displays, a live Nativity, and a short movie about the Christmas story. Rides last about 20 minutes.

Where: Denton Farm Park, Enter park at 4259 Handy Road in Denton

Other: Admission is $13 for adults on Thursday, Friday, and Sunday nights. It’s $15 on Saturday nights. Admission is $5 for children ages 5 - 11, and free for kids under the age of 4. Find out more about theme nights, discounts and more by visiting Country Christmas Train.

HPU Community Christmas Celebration

What: Come celebrate the holiday season with High Point University as part of the 7th Community Christmas Celebration. The event is held on campus and includes free entertainment, hot food, Christmas decorations, and more! This is a free event open to the community. Find more info here.

When: December 14 & 15 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Where: Guests will need to park at Oak Hollow Mall near the entrance to the HPU Community Center. Shuttles will run to and from campus. You can line up inside the mall to keep warm.

Here's a look at some of this year's festivities:

Santa’s Stable Petting Zoo

Polar Express Train Rides

Readings of the Christmas Story by local ministers

Life-size Nativity scene and photo station

Photo and gift for children who visit Santa in the Slane Center

“Falling Snow” Winter Wonderland Experience with hot cocoa & coffee too

Christmas decorations

Performances by local schools and church choirs

Truliant North Pole Playland

Arcade games and entertainment

Holly Jolly Hot Dog Shoppe in the Millis Center Gym

