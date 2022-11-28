High Point University's Christmas Drive continues this holiday season

Families can enjoy North Carolina's tallest Christmas tree and 100,000 lights from December 19 to January 1

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point University (HPU) is preparing to offer the community a magical time through the annual Christmas Drive celebration. Families, friends, and neighbors are invited to enjoy the sights and sounds at the drive-through event.

The event is open to the public and will take place nightly from Monday, December 19 to Sunday, January 1, from 5-8p.m.

HPU's Christmas Drive is a fun and festive way for families to enjoy the holiday decorations and sounds of the season from the comfort of their vehicles. Guests will enter campus at the University Parkway entrance and exit at Panther Drive onto Lexington Avenue by the Nido and Marian Qubein Arena and Conference Center.

"Every year, we look forward to welcoming thousands of families and friends to our campus for the Christmas Drive," HPU President Dr. Nido Qubein said. "This is one of the many ways we celebrate the Christmas season and bring people together for joy and fellowship."

Families will enjoy views of more than 100,000 Christmas lights, a life-size Nativity scene with more animals and shepherds than ever before, 231 nutcrackers, ornaments that are 10 feet tall and other holiday decorations.

This year, guests will also see the state's tallest Christmas tree at 74 feet in front of the Roberts Hall lawn.

Guests will see giant wreaths and garland decorating Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena, as well as another Christmas tree standing at 64 feet tall.