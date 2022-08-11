LIST | Christmas lights across the Triad
We've compiled this list of the Greensboro area's most spectacular Christmas lights.
Do you love exterior illumination? Look no further than this list for the best Christmas lights to see across the Greensboro, High Point, and Winston-Salem areas this holiday season!
Christmas Lights:
Winter Wonderlights at Greensboro Science Center
The Greensboro Science Center Winter Wonderlights are up now through January 1. GSC encourages you to make reservations online and to carpool when possible.
Admission is $20 for members ages 3 and up on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays, and the week of Christmas.
Non-members pay $25 dollars for the same days.
If you go Monday through Thursday (except for the week of Christmas), you can buy discounted tickets at $16 for ages 3 and up.
Children under 2 get in free.
McLaurin Farms in Greensboro
Take a hayride through the Christmas lights at McLaurin Farms! The light show will open Friday, November 25, and run through Friday, December 23.
The Christmas lights will be available to see on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.
- Thursdays: $15
- Fridays: $20
- Saturdays: $25
- Sundays: $25
Parking is $10 cash.
Children ages 2 and under get in free. Kids will get to see Santa AND the Grinch!
The Christmas Balls of Sunset Hills in Greensboro
There's nothing like this Greensboro neighborhood's Christmas tradition! Every year, Christmas Balls illuminate Sunset Hills high up in the tree-top canopies. There's no cost to ooh and awe, but consider bringing a canned food donation to drop off in the heart of the community.
Take a slow drive through the neighborhood or (we recommend) find a place to park and slow-stroll through the spectacular lights and decorations. Make sure you bring the thermos full of hot chocolate to have something warm as you stroll!
The neighborhood will shine bright starting Sunday, November 20.
Kersey Valley Christmas Experience in Archdale
The farm is transformed into a winter wonderland with more than one million LED lights. Kids can see Santa and the Grinch!
General admission is $30 for ages 4 and up. Click here to check out dates and times available for tickets.
Tanglewood Festival of Lights in Winston-Salem
Tanglewood Festival lights in Winston-Salem is a winter wonderland set to music. Everyone is welcome to take in the shining lights with original music composed by the students at the UNC School of the Arts.
Prices:
- Family (cars, vans, trucks): $20 cash, $23 credit card
- Commercial (vans, minibusses, limos): $45 cash, $48 credit card
- Motorcoaches & Buses (large group vehicles): $115 cash, $118 credit card
Save money and come on the following discount nights: Monday, Nov. 21 or Tuesday, Nov. 22 the prices are:
- Family (cars, vans, trucks): $10 cash, $13 credit card
- Commercial (vans, minibusses, limos): $25 cash, $28 credit card
- Motorcoaches & Buses (large group vehicles): $80 cash, $83 credit card
They also have a S'moreville event where you and the family can buy marshmallows and a s'more kit with roasting sticks and more to enjoy the lights with sweet treats right outside of the gift shop.
Experience the lights with a merry carriage ride or hayride. Carriage rides are $90 (cash or check are accepted) in addition to the admission fee and can hold up to three people. Hayrides are $165 (cash or check are accepted) in addition to the admission fee. The rides must be scheduled by appointment. To make your reservation call 336-766-9540.
Christmas Parades:
Greensboro Holiday Parade
Downtown Greensboro will be hosting its holiday parade on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 12 p.m. - 2 p.m. It will have Macy's-style balloons, along with local school bands, dance, and drill teams from across the city.
Winston-Salem Jaycees Downtown Holiday Parade
The Winston-Salem Jaycees is set to host their holiday parade downtown on Saturday, Dec. 3 starting at 5 p.m. The holiday parade will feature local businesses, floats, and musicians.
High Point Holiday Festival
High Point will be hosting its Holiday Festival parade on Sunday, Nov. 20. starting at 3 p.m. starting on North Main Street and ending on Quebin Avenue.