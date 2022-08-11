LIST | Christmas lights across the Triad

Example video title will go here for this video

We've compiled this list of the Greensboro area's most spectacular Christmas lights.

Do you love exterior illumination? Look no further than this list for the best Christmas lights to see across the Greensboro, High Point, and Winston-Salem areas this holiday season!

Christmas Lights :

Winter Wonderlights at Greensboro Science Center

The Greensboro Science Center Winter Wonderlights are up now through January 1. GSC encourages you to make reservations online and to carpool when possible.

Admission is $20 for members ages 3 and up on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays, and the week of Christmas.

Non-members pay $25 dollars for the same days.

If you go Monday through Thursday (except for the week of Christmas), you can buy discounted tickets at $16 for ages 3 and up.

Children under 2 get in free.

McLaurin Farms in Greensboro

Take a hayride through the Christmas lights at McLaurin Farms! The light show will open Friday, November 25, and run through Friday, December 23.

The Christmas lights will be available to see on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

Thursdays: $15

Fridays: $20

Saturdays: $25

Sundays: $25

Parking is $10 cash.

Children ages 2 and under get in free. Kids will get to see Santa AND the Grinch!

The Christmas Balls of Sunset Hills in Greensboro

There's nothing like this Greensboro neighborhood's Christmas tradition! Every year, Christmas Balls illuminate Sunset Hills high up in the tree-top canopies. There's no cost to ooh and awe, but consider bringing a canned food donation to drop off in the heart of the community.

Take a slow drive through the neighborhood or (we recommend) find a place to park and slow-stroll through the spectacular lights and decorations. Make sure you bring the thermos full of hot chocolate to have something warm as you stroll!

The neighborhood will shine bright starting Sunday, November 20.

Kersey Valley Christmas Experience in Archdale

The farm is transformed into a winter wonderland with more than one million LED lights. Kids can see Santa and the Grinch!

General admission is $30 for ages 4 and up. Click here to check out dates and times available for tickets.

Tanglewood Festival of Lights in Winston-Salem

Tanglewood Festival lights in Winston-Salem is a winter wonderland set to music. Everyone is welcome to take in the shining lights with original music composed by the students at the UNC School of the Arts.

Prices:

Family (cars, vans, trucks): $20 cash, $23 credit card

Commercial (vans, minibusses, limos): $45 cash, $48 credit card

Motorcoaches & Buses (large group vehicles): $115 cash, $118 credit card

Save money and come on the following discount nights: Monday, Nov. 21 or Tuesday, Nov. 22 the prices are:

Family (cars, vans, trucks): $10 cash, $13 credit card

Commercial (vans, minibusses, limos): $25 cash, $28 credit card

Motorcoaches & Buses (large group vehicles): $80 cash, $83 credit card

They also have a S'moreville event where you and the family can buy marshmallows and a s'more kit with roasting sticks and more to enjoy the lights with sweet treats right outside of the gift shop.