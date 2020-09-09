Christmas Town USA to trim its annual light show due to COVID-19

The highly anticipated event usually brings thousands of people to Gaston County every December.

MCADENVILLE, N.C. — Those who enjoy the Christmas lights in McAdenville, aka Christmas Town USA, can still enjoy a trimmed-down show this year.

The town announced Wednesday a variety if pandemic precautions to ensure a safe and responsible seasonal celebration.

Maintaining alignment with CDC guidelines for COVID19, Christmas Town U.S.A. will employ increased safety measures and social distancing while dimming some popular attractions.

“With Christmas Town U.S.A. preparations beginning, we want to share with our thousands of yearly visitors that this tradition will continue in 2020, but in a compliant manner,” said Pharr Executive Vice President for Human Resources Christy Gliddon. “We want folks to feel safe in McAdenville as they enjoy this spirited tradition.”

Visitors can expect a town that still shines bright with holiday cheer. However, Pharr and Town leadership plan to limit the lighting along the route of Main Street and Wesleyan and will not hold the social activities typically hosted throughout the month.

Some of the coronavirus-related changes include:

• Revised lighting schedule to 5:30-10 p.m. nightly

• No lights at Christmas Town Lake

• Christmas Town 5K as a virtual race

• No Tree Lighting Ceremony