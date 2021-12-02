Tips to prevent your Christmas tree from catching fire

The Virginia Beach Fire Department shared several tips, including trimming the trunk before placing it in the tree stand.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — December has officially begun, and that means it is officially the holiday season. People are getting out and decorating, buying presents, and picking out Christmas trees.

However, when going to get your tree, there are a few things the Virginia Beach Fire Department wants you to know.

If they're not cared for properly, Christmas trees pose a fire hazard to you, your family, and your home.

First, when choosing your tree, make sure you select one that has fresh, green needles.

Next, before placing the tree in the stand, cut two inches off of the trunk.

VBFD also reminded the public to water their trees daily. If you water it daily, it's a lot less likely it will catch on fire.

The fire department also said you should keep your tree at least three feet away from any heat source, and the tree should not block any exits.

Finally, always replace damaged cords and lights on the tree, and unplug them before going to bed or leaving the house.

It's the holiday season, the last thing you want is a burnt down Christmas tree, or worse, a burnt down home.