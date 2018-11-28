SUFFOLK, Va. — We are officially in the thick of the holiday season. While many people are busy running holiday errands, one Navy firefighter is working on a project that’s making people stop to appreciate first responders.

Bill Price set a First Responder Christmas tree outside of his home in Suffolk, on November 25.

On the tree, hang 263 red and blue star ornaments, some were even added Wednesday.

Those ornaments represent first responders killed across the country just this year.

There are 136 police officer’s names and 26 police K-9’s names on blue stars. Plus, 101 firefighter’s names on red stars.

Price has had to double up ornaments on tree branches because of the number of names.

“You see all of the blue stars and all of the red stars, it puts a different light on it,” said Price.

His Christmas project is catching the attention of people driving by his street. He said some take pictures and stop by, “all hours of the day and night.”

“We’re not even into December yet and I’ve got four to add right now,” said Price

Price commemorates these fallen heroes during this first Christmas they miss.

“So that’s why we do just this year because it’s their first Christmas without their families, anybody on this tree,” said Price.

In the cold weather, these ornaments warm the hearts of first responder’s families.

At the end of the year, he mails the star ornaments to their families. Price told us, many times he gets messages of gratitude in return.

In the Christmas lights, he hopes people take a second to see the stars ornaments, that glow bright like the lives these first responders lived.

“They remember these people, reflect on what they did for their communities,” said Price.

