High Point hosted a Memorial Day ceremony to honor those that gave their lives fighting for our country.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Memorial Day is a time of reflection and thankfulness for the countless men and women that paid the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

The city of High Point did their part to honor all of those that gave their life to protect ours.

In honor of Memorial Day, the city of High Point and the Randolph County Honor Guard gathered downtown to honor all of those that paid the ultimate price for our freedoms.

Victor Jones is now a high point city council member and chairmen of High Point's Heroes Center. An organization helps veterans get back on their feet. But before all of that, he served as a marine. When asked what does Memorial Day mean to him, Victor shared this "memorial day is an opportunity for us to stop and think about the people, men and women that died for our country. The ones that gave us the freedom we have today."

Victor comes from a long line of United Stats Combat veterans, he even served in the Marines, so this holiday has a special place in his heart.

"I don't think there is anything better I could have done with my day than be here and show my support for our veterans. Let them know that we love them, we care about them, and we honor them. And we wouldn't be here if it wasn't for them."

The Randolph county Honor guard also came out to show their respect and appreciation for their fallen comrades. When asked about how important it is to keep this great tradition alive, Commander Don Bryant said this.

"It's an awesome responsibility and huge honor to be able to stand for these that have paid the price and who allowed us to stand here and have this conversation today. They paid the price so we can have the freedom that we enjoy."