COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Good news for parents in Cobb County, if you're tired of the holiday tradition of Elf on the Shelf, you might have an out this year.

Cobb County Judge Rob Leonard issued an executive order this week banishing the elf in the county.

Judge Leonard took to Twitter saying "Tired of living in Elf on the Shelf tyranny? Not looking forward to the Elf forgetting to move and causing your kids emotional distress? I am a public servant and will take this heat for you. My gift to tired parents."

Leonard added that if you love your elf, simply keep the elf tradition going. No contempts, he wrote.

You can read the full executive order below.