DADE CITY, Fla. — Members of the Dade City Police Department hoped to ease some of the financial stress during the holiday season.

Put a figure on that stress, and it'll amount to just greater than $4,300, according to a news release. Chief James Walters and his staff zeroed out 26 accounts at the Dade City Walmart store, calling each person by phone.

Some anonymous benefactors, plus the Dade City Police Foundation, helped make the special event possible.

"Each call made a lasting memory, not only for the recipients but the givers, as well," Walters said in the release.

Dade City Police Department

RELATED: Walmart apologizes for Christmas sweaters that featured Santa and cocaine

RELATED: Holiday shipping deadlines: Here's how to make sure your gift arrives on time

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter