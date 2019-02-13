Regardless of your relationship status, Valentine's Day brings out all the feels. Of course, not all of them are healthy.

Folks are making up, breaking up, and trying to live up to the holiday's expectations. Whether a romantic or apathetic towards love, the holiday is everywhere around you, including our online search queries.

CenturyLink used Google Search Trends to find the search volume for 10 key relationship questions from December 2017 to December 2018 for every state.

Sappy searches like 'Does he/she love me' or 'How to kiss' are big in some states. Others are a bit more contentious, like 'How to break up' or 'I cheated on my girlfriend.'

Here are the most searched relationship questions on Google for each state:

Does he love me - Alabama

How to break up - Alaska

How to break up - Arizona

Am I in love - Arkansas

I cheated on my girlfriend - California

How to break up - Colorado

Am I in love - Connecticut

How to break up - Delaware

I cheated on my girlfriend - Florida

I cheated on my boyfriend - Georgia

How to kiss - Hawaii

How to kiss - Idaho

I cheated on my boyfriend - Illinois

Does he love me - Indiana

How to kiss - Iowa

Does he love me - Kansas

Does he love me - Kentucky

Does he love me - Louisiana

How to kiss - Maine

How to break up - Maryland

How to get over a breakup - Massachusetts

Does she love me - Michigan

How to break up - Minnesota

What to do on a date - Mississippi

How to break up - Missouri

How to kiss - Montana

How to break up - Nebraska

Does he love me - Nevada

How to break up - New Hampshire

Does she love me - New Jersey

How to get over a breakup - New Mexico

I cheated on my girlfriend - New York

Does he love me - North Carolina

How to kiss - North Dakota

Does she love me - Ohio

How to get over a breakup - Oklahoma

Open relationship - Oregon

I cheated on my boyfriend - Pennsylvania

Open relationship - Rhode Island

How to break up - South Carolina

How to break up - South Dakota

Does he love me - Tennessee

Does she love me - Texas

How to kiss - Utah

How to break up - Vermont

Does she love me - Virginia

How to break up - Washington

How to kiss - West Virginia

How to kiss - Wisconsin

How to kiss - Wyoming

