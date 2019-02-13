Regardless of your relationship status, Valentine's Day brings out all the feels. Of course, not all of them are healthy.
Folks are making up, breaking up, and trying to live up to the holiday's expectations. Whether a romantic or apathetic towards love, the holiday is everywhere around you, including our online search queries.
CenturyLink used Google Search Trends to find the search volume for 10 key relationship questions from December 2017 to December 2018 for every state.
Sappy searches like 'Does he/she love me' or 'How to kiss' are big in some states. Others are a bit more contentious, like 'How to break up' or 'I cheated on my girlfriend.'
Here are the most searched relationship questions on Google for each state:
- Does he love me - Alabama
- How to break up - Alaska
- How to break up - Arizona
- Am I in love - Arkansas
- I cheated on my girlfriend - California
- How to break up - Colorado
- Am I in love - Connecticut
- How to break up - Delaware
- I cheated on my girlfriend - Florida
- I cheated on my boyfriend - Georgia
- How to kiss - Hawaii
- How to kiss - Idaho
- I cheated on my boyfriend - Illinois
- Does he love me - Indiana
- How to kiss - Iowa
- Does he love me - Kansas
- Does he love me - Kentucky
- Does he love me - Louisiana
- How to kiss - Maine
- How to break up - Maryland
- How to get over a breakup - Massachusetts
- Does she love me - Michigan
- How to break up - Minnesota
- What to do on a date - Mississippi
- How to break up - Missouri
- How to kiss - Montana
- How to break up - Nebraska
- Does he love me - Nevada
- How to break up - New Hampshire
- Does she love me - New Jersey
- How to get over a breakup - New Mexico
- I cheated on my girlfriend - New York
- Does he love me - North Carolina
- How to kiss - North Dakota
- Does she love me - Ohio
- How to get over a breakup - Oklahoma
- Open relationship - Oregon
- I cheated on my boyfriend - Pennsylvania
- Open relationship - Rhode Island
- How to break up - South Carolina
- How to break up - South Dakota
- Does he love me - Tennessee
- Does she love me - Texas
- How to kiss - Utah
- How to break up - Vermont
- Does she love me - Virginia
- How to break up - Washington
- How to kiss - West Virginia
- How to kiss - Wisconsin
- How to kiss - Wyoming
