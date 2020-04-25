GREENSBORO, N.C. — Packed streets with dancing, live music and dozens of vendors is typical for a 4th of July celebration in downtown Greensboro.

“It’s beyond that and it touches so many lives, said Zack Matheny, President of Downtown Greensboro. “10’s of thousands of people come out for the fun fourth celebration and the economic impact it creates for the restaurants and businesses is a major event as well.”

But this year there will be no economy boost, there’ll be no celebration. The city announced Thursday they are canceling the Fun Fourth Festival.

“It’s a lot to juggle a lot to plan and in this case not knowing what the future is going to look like we thought it was time to go and cancel it this year,” said Matheny

Planning paused once the coronavirus become a larger issue.

Downtown Greensboro It is with heavy hearts that we announce the cancellation of this ye... ar's Fun Fourth Festival. This was a difficult decision to make, but we must put the well-being of our community over anything else. From the press release: In light of the COVID-19 pandemic and recommendation by the City of Greensboro, the Fun Fourth Festival in Downtown Greensboro has been canceled.

Matheny said It took about 8 weeks to make the decision, mostly because of the impact it’ll have the more than 50 vendors and local businesses who have their biggest sales at this time.

“Sure money is always a concern, but I was on a call with the state and they say revenue is going to be down for all municipalities,” said city council woman, Sharon Hightower. “We need money to keep the community growing but at what rate do we need that money.”

Council woman Hightower said the city is making the right decision because there so many unknowns.

“If we do it this way we’re lookout out for the best interest of the city,” said Hightower.

When the stay-at-home order is lifted Matheny said he plans to hold an event to celebrate the re-opening of the city.

