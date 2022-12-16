Eden family's Christmas decorations have deeper meaning, saving woman's life

EDEN, N.C. — We call it the most wonderful time of the year, except when it becomes a family's worst nightmare.



“Medically I shouldn't be here, but we serve an awesome physician, Jesus Christ and that's the reason why I'm here,” expressed Jennifer Shelton.



In the Fall of 2021, Jennifer Shelton fought a severe case of COVID-19. The Eden woman was on a ventilator, and at the time her doctors didn't know if she'd make it another day, let alone until Christmas.



When I woke up, I was like where am I? You know I didn't know where I was of course my family wasn't with me,” she explained.



Even though Jennifer’s family couldn't be at the hospital because of COVID restrictions, she was all they thought about.



“There [were] several nights it was like that you know, is she coming home,” Niel Shelton said.



Determined that Jennifer would make it home, her husband Niel got busy making her a welcome home display, with lights that moved to her favorite song.



“I knew that he was excited to have me home, I didn't know he was that excited to have me home,” Jennifer Shelton expressed.



Seeing how much joy the lights brought his wife, he decided to make an even bigger display for everyone who passes by.

