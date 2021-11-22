Experience this Christmas at the Biltmore Estate this holiday season

Come tour and experience the largest home in America during the holiday season.

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Christmas time at the Biltmore Estate brings a celebration like no other!

Check out what you should know about the festivities at the Biltmore, including decorating for the holiday, daytime visits, candlelight evenings, and more.

Take a tour of America’s largest home, Biltmore, during the Christmas Daytime Celebration.

Celebrate Christmas Daytime at Biltmore

When: Nov. 5 this year until Jan. 9 next year

Where: 1 Lodge St, Asheville

Ticket Info: Prices Range $106- $359 (Includes an audio tour or expert-guided tour)

Guests can experience the magic of Antler Hill Village at Biltmore for an evening tour through seasonal décor, while tour guides reveal stories about the Vanderbilt family.

Candlelight Christmas

When: Nov. 5 this year until Jan. 9 next year

Where: 1 Lodge St, Asheville

Ticket Info: Prices Range $119- 369 (Includes an audio tour or expert-guided tour)

Visit the new “Van Gogh Alive” digital art exhibition at the Biltmore. Come check out the masterworks of Van Gogh’s paintings through a multi-sensory experience.

Van Gogh Alive

When: Nov. 5 this year until Jan. 9 next year

Where: 1 Lodge St, Asheville

Ticket Info: Included with audio-guided visit plus and expert guided plus admission