Fast facts about Veterans Day

Veterans Day reflects the heroism displayed amongst all American soldiers.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous story about the difference between Memorial Day and Veterans Day.

From Armistice Day to Veterans Day

On Nov. 11, 1918, Veterans Day was viewed as “the war to end all wars,” according to the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs.

World War I ended earlier the year before the “Eleventh Hour” took place. “The Great War” finished with the Treaty of Versailles even though the fighting stopped several months earlier. In 1919, President Wilson announced Nov. 11 “Armistice Day”, to create peace and reach an agreement, as stated in the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs.

After World War II, Congress changed the word “Armistice” to “Veteran." During that time, President Eisenhower wanted to recognize all the soldiers who fought the U.S., as stated on the U.S Department of Veteran Affairs Website.

On Jun. 1, 1954, Veterans Day became a day to honor all veterans of all wars.

What is the difference between Memorial Day and Veterans Day?

While Veterans Day celebrates the life of all active and non-active members of the U.S. military, Memorial Day is a day to remember military members who have died.

Like Veterans Day, Memorial Day had a name change to "Decoration Day." Decoration Day was a day to decorate the graves of dead service members. The name switched during the late 19th century. As soldiers lost their lives in battle, temporary graves were created throughout the country during the Civil War.

Veterans Day reflects the heroism displayed amongst all American soldiers as Memorial Day is a time to remember all fallen soldiers.

Veterans Day Activities

There will be a special Veterans Day ceremony at the Carolina Field of Honor to celebrate active and non-active service members.

When: November 11, 2021

Where: Carolina Field of Honor

9652 W. Market St.

Kernersville, NC 27284

Time: 11 a.m.

The Veteran Permanent Housing Project focuses on providing homes to homeless veterans through supportive services. To donate and support this project, visit their Whole Man Ministries website.

American Heroes for North Carolina is a nonprofit founded by veterans for veterans. They teach veterans about their opportunities and motivate them to be active in the Triad through mentorship and volunteering. For more information, visit the American Heroes website to get involved.

Veterans Day meals and deals

Are you looking forward to celebrating Veterans Day with your friends and family? Check out this list of meals and deals for Veterans.

Will the post office be open?