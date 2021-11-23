This is the 11th consecutive year that Williams Memorial C.M.E. Church has set out with a goal of feeding the community for Thanksgiving.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Despite the many difficulties of the pandemic, many local churches are still doing their part to help make sure everyone in our community has what they need for a traditional Thanksgiving meal.

We caught up with a High Point church that is feeding thousands in the Triad.

This is the 11th consecutive year that Williams Memorial C.M.E. Church has set out with a goal of feeding the community for thanksgiving.

The church's goal this year is to feed 10 thousand people, almost 10 percent of the city's residents.

Reverend Robert Williams and his congregation are doing their part to make sure no family in the Triad has to go hungry this Thanksgiving. He went into detail about what this event means to his church family.

"The idea that even though things are going bad for the community, we are still able to provide, and the reason we are able to provide is that God blesses us, so we, in turn, are able to bless other people."

From Turkey to all the trimmings, this church family is doing their part to make sure everyone enjoys this Thanksgiving.

"The most important thing is that we learn how to give. Learning that in giving, we are doing what God has asked us to do. The most important thing is us learning to give, and making the sacrifices to help others."