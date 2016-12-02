Festival of Lights returns to Greensboro

Filled with performances from local groups, a tree lighting, and a sing-along it's a great way to kick off the holiday season.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's that time of year again. Downtown Greensboro is hosting their Festival of Lights.

For more than 35 years, Greensboro has hosted this event and this year is no different. Filled with performances from local groups, a tree lighting, and a sing-along it's a great way to kick off the holiday season.

The Festival of Lights will take place on Friday, December 2 starting at 5:30 p.m. The tree will be lit at 6:56 p.m. in Center City Park. Before the tree is lit, enjoy music from the North Carolina A&T State University Fellowship Gospel Choir, followed by a performance by The Drew Hays Five featuring Diana Tuffin.

Food trucks like Hickory Tree BBQ and Charlie Poppers Kettle Corn and many more will be out for you to grab a bite while exploring Peppermint Alley or visiting Santa.

For more information on the Festival of Lights, click here.

