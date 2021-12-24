Fire safety during the holiday season

Gibsonville Fire Department offers tips to avoid fires this holiday season.

GIBSONVILLE, N.C. — Even though it's the holidays, fire safety should be at the forefront, according to fire officials.

Officials recommend taking precautions like making sure you are aware of your surroundings and not setting things on hot surfaces to help prevent fires this holiday season.

Gibsonville Fire Department captain Ryan Chambers said these are tips the fire department stresses all year long.

Chambers said fire safety examples include ones like making sure space heaters are kept away from other objects and don't have blankets or anything on top of them.

He said if you find yourself in a situation where a fire does start, get out of your home and call 9-1-1.

Make sure your family has a designated meet-up spot outside the house, grab your family members, pets, and get out in the event of a fire.

Fire officials also recommend making sure smoke detectors are working and batteries are changed ahead of holiday gatherings.