Five ways to celebrate the holidays in Downtown Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — As the holiday season begins here are some fun ways to make the year merry and bright.

Start the season off right with a visit to see Santa. Cone Health's Santa will be at the Biltmore Hotel from 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. on the following days:

Sunday, December 4

Saturday-Sunday, December 10-11, 17-18

Friday, December 23

No cost and no reservation needed. Just bring your camera and smile with Santa.

Explore the festive trees at the Greensboro Cultural Center. Each tree is decorated by a family, local corporation, or a non-profit and you get to pick the best ones. The five top trees will receive a donation of $500 for a non-profit of their choosing.

Greensboro Cultural Center is open Monday-Friday 8 a.m.- 10 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Sunday 1 p.m.-6 p.m.

Tinsel Town will be featured at the Greensboro Cultural Center from December 2-31.

Enjoy a leisurely stroll through Peppermint Alley. With the lively decorations located next to the Boxcar Arcade, it's the perfect place to take some holiday photos.

If you want to see more holiday decorations, you're in luck. Businesses in Downtown Greensboro have decorated their windows to keep you in holiday joy. Vote for your favorite one here.

Ice skate through the season with a trip to the WFMY News 2 Piedmont Winterfest downtown.

Grab your skates or rent them at Lebauer Park.

The rink is open from 4 p.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Friday (except Tuesday), Saturday 12 p.m.- 10 p.m., and Sunday 12 p.m.-8 p.m. To see full schedule, including the extended holiday hours, click here.

Admission is $15 for all ages, includes skate rental.

Winterfest ends on January 29.

