x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Holidays

Five ways to celebrate the holidays in Downtown Greensboro

Check out this list of events in Downtown Greensboro to enjoy the holiday season.

More Videos

GREENSBORO, N.C. — As the holiday season begins here are some fun ways to make the year merry and bright.

Santa at the Biltmore

Start the season off right with a visit to see Santa. Cone Health's Santa will be at the Biltmore Hotel from 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. on the following days:

Sunday, December 4

Saturday-Sunday, December 10-11, 17-18

Friday, December 23 

No cost and no reservation needed. Just bring your camera and smile with Santa.

Tinsel Town

Explore the festive trees at the Greensboro Cultural Center. Each tree is decorated by a family, local corporation, or a non-profit and you get to pick the best ones. The five top trees will receive a donation of $500 for a non-profit of their choosing.

Greensboro Cultural Center is open Monday-Friday 8 a.m.- 10 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Sunday 1 p.m.-6 p.m.

Tinsel Town will be featured at the Greensboro Cultural Center from December 2-31.

Peppermint Alley

Enjoy a leisurely stroll through Peppermint Alley. With the lively decorations located next to the Boxcar Arcade, it's the perfect place to take some holiday photos.

Downtown Greensboro Holiday Window Contest

If you want to see more holiday decorations, you're in luck. Businesses in Downtown Greensboro have decorated their windows to keep you in holiday joy. Vote for your favorite one here.


WFMY News 2 Piedmont Winterfest

Ice skate through the season with a trip to the WFMY News 2 Piedmont Winterfest downtown.

Grab your skates or rent them at Lebauer Park.

The rink is open from 4 p.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Friday (except Tuesday), Saturday 12 p.m.- 10 p.m., and Sunday 12 p.m.-8 p.m. To see full schedule, including the extended holiday hours, click here.

Admission is $15 for all ages, includes skate rental.

Winterfest ends on January 29.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out