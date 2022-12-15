Free pictures with Santa in Greensboro

The Greensboro Police Department is hosting a holiday event on Dec. 17th from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the District 2 substation.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Santa is coming to town.

At least he's making a stop in Greensboro ahead of Christmas to take free pictures Saturday.

The Greensboro Police Department said they are hosting a free event and it's open to the public. Bring the kiddos and come meet Santa at District 2 substation located at 2305 Soabar Street.

This event will take place from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m.

