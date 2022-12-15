Free pictures with Santa in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Santa is coming to town.
At least he's making a stop in Greensboro ahead of Christmas to take free pictures Saturday.
The Greensboro Police Department said they are hosting a free event and it's open to the public. Bring the kiddos and come meet Santa at District 2 substation located at 2305 Soabar Street.
This event will take place from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m.
MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2
Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!
Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.
ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.
Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.