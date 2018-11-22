GREENSBORO, N.C. – Woods of Terror is one of the scariest places to be during Halloween, but it transforms into a Christmas wonderland during the holiday season.

McLaurin Farms in Greensboro starts decorating part of their farm for Christmas in September. It’s the only professional Christmas light display in the Greensboro area.

During the Christmas holiday, the lights are turned on and it goes from “scary to merry!” The farm is filled with captivating light displays, decorated farm trucks, a Christmas station for kids, visits with Santa and much more.

This year’s Hay Rides will travel through a holiday display featuring more than 800,000 lights! It brings to life all things Christmas.

The farm is located at 5601 North Church Street in Greensboro. McLaurin Farms will be open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, November 23,24, and 25, Friday, November 30, Saturday and Sunday, December 1, & 2, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, December 7,8, &9; and nightly from Friday, December 14 through Monday, December 24. The cost is $8 per person. Children under 2 years old admitted free.

