Gatlinburg SkyLift Park kicks off holiday celebration with "Lights Over Gatlinburg"

The winter lighting spectacular features more than 60,000 lights and the famous tunnel of lights on the SkyBridge.

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — The most wonderful time of the year is filled with festivities, gifts, Christmas trees and plenty of lights. And on Friday, Gatlinburg SkyLift Park lit up for its holiday light spectacular — Lights Over Gatlinburg.

Visitors to the park will be able to walk through the famous tunnel of lights on the SkyBridge. It is located 1,800 feet above sea level and is the longest pedestrian cable bridge in North America, according to officials. It stretches nearly 700 feet over a deep valley.

And as of Friday, it will be covered in more than 60,000 twinkling lights synchronized to holiday music. People will be able to walk through the tunnel of lights as part of the park's holiday spectacular.

Visitors can also walk the SkyTrail, a hiking path with memorable views of the mountains. The trail connects the two sides of the SkyBridge, taking people through three different sections with stunning views. Signs also tell people about how the bridge was built and teach people about the devastating Gatlinburg wildfires.

Lighted trees also sparkle along the trail during the holidays. They will also be able to see a 30-foot tree in the park.