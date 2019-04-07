A Hillsborough County resident painted a massive American flag on his front lawn the day before the Fourth of July.

Sky10 got aerial footage of the flag.

Below the flag, it reads: “TRUMP 2020 U.S.A. Dedicated to all the fallen and active military and law enforcement.”

In the top right corner of the flag, it reads: “Thanks to Shelby & Sheldon from Plant City LOWES.”

