A Hillsborough County resident painted a massive American flag on his front lawn the day before the Fourth of July.
Sky10 got aerial footage of the flag.
Below the flag, it reads: “TRUMP 2020 U.S.A. Dedicated to all the fallen and active military and law enforcement.”
In the top right corner of the flag, it reads: “Thanks to Shelby & Sheldon from Plant City LOWES.”
