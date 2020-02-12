Give the gift of life! Donate blood at the 57th WFMY News 2 Holiday Blood Drive

One pint of blood can save three lives.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — You can give the gift of life this holiday season.

WFMY News 2 is teaming up with the American Red Cross for the 57th annual WFMY News 2 Holiday Blood Drive.

One pint of blood can save up to three lives. The American Red Cross provides live-saving blood to hospitals throughout the region. Accident victims as well as patients with cancer, sickle cell disease, blood disorders, and other illnesses receive live-saving transfusions every day.

“The traditional slump in blood donations between Thanksgiving and New Year’s comes as the blood supply already faces challenges created by the coronavirus pandemic,” said Angela Broome Powley, regional donor services executive, Greater Carolinas Blood Services Region. “Required medical treatments and emergencies don’t pause for the holidays or a widespread coronavirus outbreak.”

HOLIDAY BLOOD DRIVE

The WFMY News 2 Holiday Blood Drive is Tuesday, Dec. 15 from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. at Piedmont Hall at the Greensboro Coliseum located at 2409 W. Gate City Blvd.

HOW TO DONATE BLOOD

You can make an appointment to give blood call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767), or visit redcrossblood.org and enter the sponsor code “WFMY.” You can also download the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

WHAT YOU NEED FOR CHECK-IN

All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.