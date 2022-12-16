Westridge Santa tradition continues in Greensboro

If you've lived in the area long enough, you know the Santa display has been around since the 1960s. No matter who lives in the home.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Have you seen the Christmas display on Westridge Road in Greensboro?

At first glance, it looks like some normal decorations.

If you've lived in the area long enough, you know the Santa display has been around for decades.

Some lights.

Some garland.

A tree.

Then, good old Saint Nick sitting in a rocking chair.

It has been the Christmas tradition at this home since the 1960s.

Same house. Same setup. The only difference is who's living there.

Multiple families have owned the property over the years, but no matter who pays the bills, Santa is here to stay.

"We didn't know the history behind the house! The house was built in 59 by Reynolds, he was a prominent attorney in town. We didn't know the history and when we moved in we had people come by and say "hi" who we didn't know and they said 'you live in the Santa House', Homeowners Mark and Debra Cowan expressed.

The Cowan's have lived in the "Santa House" for the last 3 years.

"So, once my wife found out that Santa used to be on the porch, she got very nostalgic about it and said, we have got to bring Santa back", Mark exclaimed.

Technically, theirs isn't the original Santa mannequin from the '60s, but it's pretty close.

They say if anyone knows where the original is, they'd love to have him.

