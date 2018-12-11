4 places to check out Christmas lights in the Greensboro, Winston-Salem areas

Check out these four places to view Christmas lights in Greensboro and surrounding areas.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's Note: Video features opening night of Tanglewood for the 2021 season.

‘Tis the season to wish one another a Merry Christmas. Christmas time is an exceptional time of year where family and friends reconnect and rejoice with one another.

Why not make the best time of year with your loved ones special? Check out these four places to view Christmas lights with those you care about around the Triad.

Kersey Valley Farms

What: May your world be filled with warmth and good cheer this season as you experience Christmas at Kersey Valley. The farm offers a million LED lights along with a magical snow blizzard set with snowflakes falling from 45 feet in the air.

Where: Kersey Valley located at 1615 Kersey Valley Road, Archdale, NC

Dates & Hours:

Dec. 20-23, 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday & Saturday - 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday - 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Prices: Admission prices range. Children 3 and under get in free.

Parking:

$10 per car

$20 for 20 passenger van

The parking lot closes one hour before the show ends.



McLaurin Farms

What: Make lots of memories this Christmas at McLaurin Farms! The farm offers a charming Christmas Festival which is more than just a drive-through light show. You can also take a hayride or walk-thru through the lights and the kids can take photos with Santa or even the Grinch!

Where: McLaurin Farms located at 5601 N. Church Street, Greensboro, NC

Dates: Dec. 9 – 12, Dec. 16 – 19, Dec. 20 – 23, Dec. 26

Hours for the following dates:

6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Dec. 9, 10, 12, 16, 17, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 26

Hours for the following dates:

6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Dec. 11, 18

Discount Night:

Dec. 9 Only

Prices:

$15: Hayride & Walk-thru with Activity Card

$10: Walk-Thru with Activity Card

Find out more: McLaurin Farms

Greensboro Science Center

What: Winter Wonderlights is returning to Greensboro Science Center this holiday season. Enjoy a forest of lights, wild walk, starry night, dancing fountains, polar pond, snowball surprise, sweet celebrations, treehouse lights, Dino Disco, carousel dreams, and a festive fan zone.

Where: Greensboro Science Center, 4301 Lawndale Dr. Greensboro, NC

Dates: Nov. 6. - Jan. 2

Tickets: Prices range for admission as well as combo tickets. Children under age 2 get in free.

Find out more: Winter Wonderlights plus reserve your tickets.

Tanglewood Festival of Lights

What: Oh, Christmas! Oh, Santa! The Tanglewood Festival of Lights is a fan favorite and a tradition for many families! This event is such a favorite that you should expect a 4 hour wait time on weekends!

Where: Tanglewood Park located at 4061 Clemmons Road, Clemmons, NC

When: Nightly starting Nov. 12 – Jan. 1

Hours: 6 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Except on Dec. 31 when the show closes at 10 p.m.

Cost: $20 cash per family vehicle, vans, and trucks or $23 credit card

Entrance location: The entrance to the Festival of Lights is off US-158. GPS may incorrectly direct you to a back gate that is off Idols Road. Visitors may not enter the show through that back gate. Visitors at the back gate will be directed to the main entrance off US-158.

Other: Thursdays - Sundays are very popular nights at the Festival of Lights. During these nights, long lines and wait times should be expected even up to four-hour wait times on the weekends.

Also, if visitors are not inside the park gate by 10 p.m., they may not get into the show before it closes.

Find out more: Tanglewood Festival of Lights