GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Police Department brought the holiday spirit the town. They handed out boxes and boxes of gifts to families on Saturday afternoon. They called it Operation Yuletide.

Officers and other department employees all met up at a warehouse this morning to put together the boxes of gifts. They then drove from house to house, handing them out.

They gave out toys, bikes and even some much-needed home essentials.

Families who received the gifts say they're grateful the department and its members thought about them this holiday season.