GREENSBORO, N.C. — Haunted houses aren't for everyone. Maybe you've been to one and hated it, or maybe you loved it. Either way, we bet you haven't been to a haunted lawn.

A Greensboro man puts one on every year. It's on Blue Stem Circle in Reedy Fork. The whole yard is covered in spooky decorations.

One side of the attraction is for kids. The other is for people who want to test their courage. Beware of spooky sights!

Steven Dailey says hundreds show up for the 'lawn haunting'. It's a good time for families and neighbors, but it also helps give back to the community.

Dailey takes donations to give to the Greensboro Urban Ministry.

The lawn haunting runs from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday October 30 and on Halloween.