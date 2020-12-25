Triad restaurant feeds COVID-19 workers on Christmas Eve

Elm Street Grill made meals for Cone Health's COVID-19 division thanks to an anonymous donation

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's been a tough year for many; including health care workers on the front lines who have fought the pandemic since March, and continue to do so during the holidays.

That's why Elm Street Grill restaurant owners Ravi Khanna and his wife, Ruchi, decided to do something special for Cone Health's COVID-19 division.

Thanks to an anonymous donation, the restaurant was able to make 65 meals for employees on Christmas Eve.