Greensboro Swarm fill in as Santa’s little helpers

Greensboro Swarm partnered with Academy Sports and Outdoors to donate presents to 32 families.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Christmas is just days away, and while many of us are rushing to get last-minute gifts. Many of our local families are trying to figure out how they're going to make Christmas happen this year.

So, for the third straight year, the Greensboro Swarm is making sure families don't have to stress about whether Santa will slide down their chimney this Christmas.

We know that Christmas can be a difficult time for many families, so the Greensboro Swarm along with Academy Sports & Outdoor are bringing the holiday spirit by donating to a local organization and doing their part to relieve some of the Christmas pressure off 32 of our local families.

"It's something that we strive to do all year, but especially around the holiday season. It's one of those things that's exciting for us as a company and me personally, just so glad to be able to know that we are helping the families in the communities that we're located" said Liza Arnold, Senior Regional Marketing Specialist for Academy Sports.

Usually, the families are joined by the swarm players as they go on a shopping spree, however, this year things are a little different due to the NBA's health and safety protocols.