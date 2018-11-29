GREENSBORO, N.C. (WFMY) -- Being away from home during the holidays can be an especially difficult time for military families. That's why a special message from a loved one makes the holidays a little brighter.

Related: 10 Ways To Help A Child, Senior Or Older Adult Have A ‘Merry Christmas’

Military women and men from across North Carolina have a special message to send to their family and friends. We hope it warms your heart as much as it does ours.

Related: EVENT LIST | WFMY News 2’s Greensboro Holiday Family Fun Guide

Thank you to all of our military and veterans for their service to our country and for keeping us safe.

Other Holiday Stories

CHRISTMAS 2018 | Parades, Holiday Lights And Santa! List Of Events Across The Piedmont Triad

MOVIE LIST | Watch Rudolph, Frosty, And Other Christmas Favorites On WFMY News 2

Get It In The Mail! Important Holiday Shipping Dates To Know

Christmas Tradition On Outer Banks Continues, Becomes Tribute After Mother's Death

WFMY News 2 Holiday Blood Drive: How To Skip The Line!

© 2018 WFMY