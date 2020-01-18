GATLINBURG, Tenn. — "HAL" is a family man, a master builder and an all-around "cool" guy.
Right now, he's missing.
Visit Gatlinburg said the 5'5, 100-pound snowman statue has been missing for several days. The cheerful builder was last seen on the Parkway in downtown Gatlinburg.
"This is for real, one of our snowmen is missing!" read a Jan. 18 Facebook post by Visit Gatlinburg.
Have you seen HAL? The Gatlinburg Police Department is looking for tips leading to his safe return!
Visit Gatlinburg ended the Facebook post about the missing statue with a cry for justice: "#BringHalBack".
