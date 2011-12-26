Do NC retailers stock shelves too early for Christmas? | Survey led by HPU students

According to a poll by High Point University, North Carolinians think retailers stock shelves too early for Christmas.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Most (55%) North Carolinians think September and October is too early for retailers to start stocking their shelves for Christmas, according to the latest High Point University Poll. About one-third (29%) think that's not too early, while 17% of poll respondents are undecided.

Almost half of North Carolinians said they plan to decorate for the holidays around Thanksgiving, while about one-third wait until early December.

Retailers getting ready for Christmas (November 2022)

Some retailers begin stocking for Christmas in September and October.

Holiday decorations (November 2022)

When do you plan to decorate for the holidays?

Removing holiday decorations (November 2022)

When do you plan on removing holiday decorations?

December 26 - 11%

New Year's Day - 39%

Keep up all year round - 2%

Into January - 33%