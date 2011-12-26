x
Holidays

Do NC retailers stock shelves too early for Christmas? | Survey led by HPU students

According to a poll by High Point University, North Carolinians think retailers stock shelves too early for Christmas.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Most (55%) North Carolinians think September and October is too early for retailers to start stocking their shelves for Christmas, according to the latest High Point University Poll. About one-third (29%) think that's not too early, while 17% of poll respondents are undecided. 

Almost half of North Carolinians said they plan to decorate for the holidays around Thanksgiving, while about one-third wait until early December. 

Retailers getting ready for Christmas (November 2022)

Some retailers begin stocking for Christmas in September and October. 

Credit: High Point University

Holiday decorations (November 2022)

When do you plan to decorate for the holidays?

Credit: High Point University

Removing holiday decorations (November 2022)

When do you plan on removing holiday decorations? 

  • December 26 - 11% 
  • New Year's Day - 39% 
  • Keep up all year round - 2% 
  • Into January - 33%  

