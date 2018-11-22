NEW YORK – The Macy's 92nd annual Thanksgiving Day Parade kicks off the holiday season Thursday morning.

It starts at 9 a.m. ET and will run until noon.

How to watch

WFMY News 2/CBS will air the Thanksgiving Day parade.

If you're not in front of a television, you can also watch on YouTube.

Parade route

The parade starts at West 77th Street and Central Park West. From there, the parade goes south along Central Park West to Columbus Circle.

Then the parade marches two blocks east along Central Park South (59th Street) to 6th Avenue where it again heads south toward Herald Square.

The parade turns west on 34th Street. It finishes in front of Macy's Herald Square about a block or two away from Penn Station and Madison Square Garden.

Bands and performers

The list of stars includes the Muppets of Sesame Street, Ashley Tisdale, BAd Buddy, Barenaked Ladies, Dianna Ross and Family, Ella Mai, John Legend, Leona Lewis, Pentatonix and Rita Ora among others.

Twelve marching bands and dance groups from across the country will march in this year's parade.

2018 balloons and floats

The parade will feature 16 giant balloons; 43 novelty balloons; heritage balloons; balloonicles and trycallons (hybrid balloons and vehicles); and balloonheads (hybrid costume characters).

The new characters portrayed in balloons include the Saiyan warrior Goku from “Dragon Ball Super: Broly” and Fleck, Bjorn, Jojo and Hugg, the elf stars of Netflix’s “The Christmas Chronicles.”

Some favorites will return, including Charlie Brown, Diary of A Wimpy Kid, The Elf on the Shelf, The Grinch, and the Pillsbury Doughboy.

Four new floats will debut including Elf Pets by The Elf on the Shelf, Fantasy Chocolate Factory by Kinder, Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles by Nickelodeon, and Splashing Safari Adventure by Kalahari Resorts and Conventions.

