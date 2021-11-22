How to watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade and what to expect on CBS

The 95th celebration returns with a line-up featuring Baby Yoda, Ada Twist the scientist, the Hampton University marching force and Mr. Claus.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Every year, millions of people look forward to Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade. With the parade back in full force, they're bringing in four new floats and six new big balloons along with special guest performances on floats during the parade.

The kickoff will begin at West 77th Street and Central Park West and make its final turn and stops in front of Macy’s Herald Square.

Last year, the parade had to scale things back to a more condensed version.

This year's parade will feature some of the Macy’s Day favorites including Snoopy and Tom Turkey. Along with the musical performances, the show will feature celebrity interviews.

95 Years in the Making

The following information was provided by Macy's parade site.

1920: A two-block-long parade was born without too many rules or regulations but only the expectation of Santa Claus waiting at the end.

1924: Macy asked employees to put on a company parade about giving thanks and to celebrate the coming of Christmas.

1926: Industrial designer, Norman Bel Geddes sketches up a few float designs including, Cinderella’s Coach and Santa’s ride.

1927: Macy introduces the first 60-foot toy soldier in the parade.

1932: The dachshund balloon barks as it is one of the first sound effects added in the holiday tradition.

1937: The Pinocchio balloon makes its appearance as 20 people were needed to control it.

1942-1944: The parade took a backseat to World War II.

1945: The Macy’s Day parade is back in action.

1948: A 60-foot fireman joins Macy’s lineup.

1957: Popeye the sailor man joins the parade lineup.

1969: Macy adds an astronaut Snoopy balloon in honor of Neil Armstrong for being the first man on the moon.

1971: No balloons made it in the parade.

1977: Jean McFaddin joins the show as parade director and Betty White co-hosts the parade with Bonanza actor Lorne Greene into the ‘70s.

1981: The Annie float debuts as the largest ever built, in the Macy’s studio, carrying 17 actors from the original film.

1982: 80 million people caught the parade on T.V. setting a record number.

The 1990s: Falloons, a cold-air inflatable balloon/float combo, were introduced.

1990: Bart Simpson’s balloon makes its millennial debut.

1995: Macy’s has its first indoor exhibit of parade balloons and floats at the Park Slope Armory in Brooklyn.

2004: Spongebob Squarepants took a dive into the Macy’s Day Parade lineup.

2008: Buzz Lightyear flew high about the crowd in his translucent helmet.

2016: Singer Tony Bennett Turned 90 celebrating Macy’s milestone in the same year.