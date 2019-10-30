HIGH POINT, N.C. — When you think of Halloween, you probably think of candy, costumes, trick-or-treating and more. On Tuesday night, the spotlight was on special needs students.

Volunteers with High Point University put on a dance for them at the Morehead Recreation Center.

The students dressed up, got candy and even created some Halloween crafts. Both the volunteers and the students who participated have been looking forward to this for months.

"People talk about it the entire year," says Rebecca Magod, the co-chair of the Special Pops Dance, "They look forward to coming back, and they all seem so happy and they're so excited to see each other and to see us, and it's just a great way to bring the community together."

Nearly 100 people volunteered to put on the event. They also throw a Special Pops party for Christmas and Valentines Day.