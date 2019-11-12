KITTY HAWK, N.C. — Kitty Hawk is getting into the holiday spirit with some advice for staying on the nice list and a wanted poster for one of Santa's helpers.

If you want to stay on the nice list, Kitty Hawk police recommends visiting and paying the cashier after you complete holiday shopping and to scan all of your items at self-service checkouts.

With that being said, one of Santa's helpers made Kitty Hawk's Wanted list for much different reasons.

On December 10, Santa's helper Elfon D. Shelf was put on the wanted list for repeated acts of breaking and entering, trespassing and disorderly monitoring while reporting to Santa.

Kitty Hawk police said if you know anything about Shelf's whereabouts to post them to the department's Facebook page.

