Burlington Police Department accepting letters to Santa Claus

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Editor's Note: Video features Santa Claus visiting Hanes Mall in Winston-Salem.

The Burlington Police Department (BPD) is accepting letters to Santa Claus.

A magical red mailbox has been placed in the lobby of BPD headquarters to receive letters written to Santa from the community. Several of Santa's secret elves have been assigned to hand-deliver the letters to the North Pole.

Letters will be collected from Saturday, November 19 to Monday, December 12.

"Santa has entrusted us with a big responsibility, and we are proud to serve as the official letter drop-off location again this year," Chief Brian Long said. "We will ensure that every letter is protected and deliver them into the right hands."

The children of Burlington should have their letters to Santa in the mailbox by 5 p.m. to make sure Santa has a chance to read them all before Christmas Eve, according to Santa's Burlington Bureau lead elf, 'Jingle Belle.'