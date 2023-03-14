LIST | Easter egg hunts in the Triad

Check here for Easter egg hunts in the area.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GREENSBORO, N.C. — DUE TO INCLEMENT WEATHER, SOME EASTER EGG HUNTS HAVE BEEN POSTPONED.

Easter falls on Sunday, April 9. There are lots of Easter egg hunts and events happening around the Triad for families to enjoy leading up to the holiday.

Check here to see which ones are happening near you.

Burlington & Greensboro areas

April 1

Westover Church Easter Egg Hunt (Postponed to April 2, see below)

9 a.m. -11 a.m.

Friendly Avenue Baptist Church, Greensboro

10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

The Refuge Church, Greensboro

10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Guilford Park Presbyterian Church, Greensboro

11 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Memorial Presbyterian Church, Greensboro

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

April 2

Rockin' Jump Greensboro

10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

12:30 p.m. -2:30 p.m.

Greensboro Country Park

2 p.m. -5 p.m.

1106 Maple Street

2 p.m.

April 7

Lindley Park, Greensboro

1 p.m. -3 p.m.

4708 Alliance Church Rd, Pleasant Garden

4 p.m. -7 p.m.

April 8

Bales Memorial Wesleyan Church, Jamestown

10 a.m. -11:30 a.m.

Cornerstone Charter Academy soccer field, Greensboro

10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Animal Park at the Conservator's Center, Burlington

11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

New Horizon Church of the Nazarene, Greensboro

Noon -3 p.m.

April 9

Animal Park at the Conservator's Center, Burlington

11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

April 15

Griffin Center Park and Recreation Center, Greensboro

9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

High Point & Kernersville areas

April 1

Faith Baptist Church, Archdale

11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Smith Hollow Farm, Kernersville

11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

E's Inspirations, Lexington

6 p.m.

April 2

Smith Hollow Farm, Kernersville

11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Bunker Hill United Methodist Church, Kernersville

2 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Mitchell's Grove United Methodist Church, High Point

2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, High Point

3 p.m. -5 p.m.

April 6

High Point Athletic Complex

4:30 p.m. -8:30 p.m.

April 7

Smith Hollow Farm, Kernersville

11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

New Covenant Church of God, Archdale

4 p.m -7 p.m.

Smith Hollow Farm, Kernersville

11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

April 8

367 West Bodenhamer Street, Kernersville

9:30 a.m. -11:30 a.m.

Hayworth Wesleyan Church, High Point

10 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

April 9

Smith Hollow Farm, Kernersville

11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Explosive Tax Services, High Point City Lake Park

Noon to 4 p.m.

Winston-Salem area

March 31

Rockin' Jump Winston-Salem

10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

April 1

Cook's Flea Market, Winston-Salem

9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Calvary Church, Winston-Salem

10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

College Park Baptist Church, Winston-Salem

10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

April 2

Glenn View Baptist Church, Winston-Salem

3:30 p.m. -5 p.m.

April 8

Jerry Long YMCA, Clemmons

10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Stanleyville Baptist Church, Winston-Salem

10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Reynolda Village, Winston-Salem

10 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Hanes Park, Winston-Salem

11 a.m. - 12 p.m.