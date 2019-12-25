CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For many, the holidays are a time to get new gifts and spend time with family, but that is not the case for everyone.

Group homes in Charlotte are full of kids without steady housing, and Christmas can be especially difficult for them.

One man made it his mission to spread some holiday cheer to them.

It’s a personal issue for David Graves. He knows these kids are only able to stay in these homes for 10 days. So he took on the role of Santa.

Graves loaded his car with toys and games in the hopes of making the kids' Christmas a bit brighter.

"I stayed at this group home 20 years ago so I know how it feels not to have anyone around for the holidays," he said.

Christmas was one of the hardest times for Graves growing up. He goes to the home once a week to spend time with the kids.

On Christmas Day, Graves and a group of friends brought over toys and games with the goal of getting the kids to socialize and interact with each other. But the most important thing to him is giving the gift that's helped him succeed.

"I just want the kids to have love, feel love. Bringing gifts and toys is okay, but the most important thing you can have is someone there and know they're being cared about," said Graves.

Graves is hoping to buy a house and create more stable housing for kids in need in the future. For now, he’s hoping the quality time will go a long way.

"This is my Christmas gift to me. To give to others and see a smile on somebody else's face. I don’t want anything else for Christmas but that," he said.

Graves encouraged anyone who would like to help to go spend some time at a group home or send him an email at saveachild0852@yahoo.com.

