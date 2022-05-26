x
Holidays

Here is what's open, or closed, on Memorial Day

Because it's a federal holiday, not everything will be open to the public.
Credit: amstockphoto - stock.adobe.com

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Memorial Day may be known for offering plenty of deals and sales for shoppers, but it's also a federal holiday. This means many organizations will observe the holiday and not open their doors to the public.

These stores, businesses, and agencies will not be open on Memorial Day:

While some businesses observe Memorial Day, many are still open with varying store hours. These include: 

  • Academy Sports + Outdoors - Stores should be open regular hours (9 a.m. to 9 p.m.)
  • Big Lots - Stores will be open on Memorial Day during regular store hours from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Home Depot - Open regular hours,  6 a.m. to 10 p.m. 
  • Kohl's - Open during regular hours on Memorial Day, 10 a.m. to 10 pm. for most stores.
  • Lowe's - Lowe's will be open for regular store hours 6 a.m. until 10 p.m.
  • Macy's - Macy's will be open during its regular Monday hours, which are typically 11 a.m. until 8 p.m.
  • Sam's Club - Sam's Club will be open on Memorial day from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. for Plus members and 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. for Club members.
  • Starbucks - Most Starbucks location will be open for Memorial Day, but their hours will vary by location. 
  • Target - Open regular hours on Memorial Day, meaning you can shop in-store from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Trader Joe's - Stores will be open regular hours (8 a.m. to 9 p.m.) for Memorial Day shoppers.
  • Whole Foods - Open regular business hours, varying by location.
  • Walmart - While store hours differ by location, many stores are open 7 a.m. until 11 p.m.

Check Offers.com for the most up-to-date list of stores open on Memorial Day here.

