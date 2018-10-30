GREENSBORO, N.C. – There’s nothing like a cup of hot chocolate, a burning fireplace and you’re favorite Christmas movies!

The Christmas classic movies include Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer, Frosty the Snowman, Frosty Returns, The Story of Santa Claus and Robbie the Reindeer.

CBS is expected to release additional holiday specials closer to the holiday season.

CHRISTMAS MOVIE SCHEDULE

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 23

FROSTY THE SNOWMAN (8:00-8:30 PM)

Frosty, that “jolly, happy soul” whose old silk hat full of magic has turned him into a musical Christmas legend, once again demonstrates his unique showmanship. Narrated by Jimmy Durante, the special also includes the voices of Jackie Vernon (as Frosty) and Billy De Wolfe (as Professor Hinkle).

FROSTY RETURNS (8:30-9:00 PM)

The magic still in his old silk hat, the holiday season’s perennially popular original dancing snowman continues his adventure and skates on the edge of danger. Jonathan Winters is the narrator with John Goodman as the voice of Frosty.

Frosty the Snowman! Pic. Courtesy: CBS

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 24

ROBBIE THE REINDEER (8:00 – 9:00 PM)

Two episodes celebrate the adventures of Robbie, a reindeer voiced by Ben Stiller. In the first, “Hooves of Fire,” Robbie competes in the Reindeer Races to get a spot pulling Santa’s sleigh. In the second, “Legend of the Lost Tribe,” he has to stop Blitzen (Hugh Grant) from building a reindeer theme park

THE STORY OF SANTA CLAUS (9:00 – 10:00 PM)

This animated musical holiday special revolves around a gentle toymaker (voiced by Ed Asner) whose only wish is to deliver a toy to every child on Christmas. The voices of Betty White and Tim Curry are also featured.

The Story Of Santa Claus! Pic. Courtesy: CBS

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 27

RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER (8:00 – 9:00 PM)

Narrated by Burl Ives, who is also heard as the voice of Sam the Snowman, this favorite is a music story based on the popular song of the same name by Johnny Marks. It recounts the tale of a shy reindeer whose Christmas spirit is dampened because his shiny nose has made him the laughing stock of all of Christmasville.

Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer (Photo: CBS)

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 8

RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER (8:00 – 9:00 PM)

FROSTY THE SNOWMAN (8:00-8:30 PM)

FROSTY RETURNS (8:30-9:00 PM)

Frosty The Snowman Pic. Courtesy: CBS

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 14

I LOVE LUCY CHRISTMAS SPECIAL (8:00-9:00 PM)

Featuring two back-to-back episodes of the classic series, the colorized “Christmas Episode” (first presented in black and white on Christmas Eve, 1956) is paired with the newly colorized “The Fashion Show.” In this episode (first presented on Feb. 28, 1955), Lucy convinces Ricky to allow her to spend up to $100 on a dress at the fashionable Don Loper Salon in Beverly Hills. However, when an opportunity arises for Lucy to participate in a Loper fashion show featuring glamorous movie star wives, Lucy winds up spending five times that! Lucy hopes that if she gets a mild sunburn, Ricky will feel sorry for her and forgive her for spending so much, though, as always, she goes a bit too far!

I Love Lucy!

THE DICK VAN DYKE SHOW – Now in Living Color! (9:00 - 10:00 PM)

The two newly colorized back-to-back episodes of this memorable series were selected by series creator Carl Reiner as two of Mary Tyler Moore's best episodes. In "My Blonde-Haired Brunette" (first presented on Oct. 10, 1961 during the series’ first season), Laura dyes her hair blonde when she fears the romance between her and Rob is fading. In "October Eve" (initially presented on April 8, 1964 during Season Three), a painting of Laura returns to haunt her—despite having posed fully clothed, the artist (played by Carl Reiner) took the liberty of "undraping" her.

The Dick Van Dyke Show Pic. Courtesy: CBS

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 21

A HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS: THE 20TH ANNIVERSARY (8:00 – 9:00 PM)

Celebrating 20 years, this heartwarming special calls attention to the rewards of giving foster children permanent families and better futures. This special will feature uplifting stories of adoption from foster care to raise awareness of this important social issue and will include performances by some of today’s most popular artists.

