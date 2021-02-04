My 2 Cents: Another socially-distanced Easter

WFMY News 2's Lauren Coleman is feeling better about Easter Sunday gatherings as more and more vaccines roll out.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It’s time for ‘My 2 Cents.’

Growing up, Easter weekend was always a big deal in my family.

There is a picture of my sister and I on Easter Sunday in Fort Belvoir, Virginia in 1995.

We are decked out in our Easter dresses, Easter hats, and Easter shoes.

I remember the Easter Sundays when we would visit my grandfather’s church in Rains, South Carolina where he was head pastor.

We had to have our Easter speech memorized and ready!

Oh, the memories.

I remember waking up early for the sunrise service and then fellowshipping with close friends and family over ham, mac and cheese, and turkey.

I can smell it now.

It was always a holiday I looked forward to.

But like many family-oriented holidays, those traditions were put on hold.

This time last year, I was working at a local news station in Memphis, Tennessee.

My parents were set to fly down to spend Easter weekend with me, but those plans were scrapped due to the coronavirus.

I was disappointed, but I knew it was for our safety.

As more and more vaccines roll out, I’m feeling better about this weekend.

I’m still attending church virtually, but I will be able to gather for an intimate Sunday dinner with my immediate family.

This weekend is a reminder that we are getting closer to somewhat of a normal life again, but we still can’t let our guards down.

We must remember to social distance, wash our hands frequently, and wear our masks.