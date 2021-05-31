My 2 Cents: Hope is on the horizon for holiday gatherings

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's time for my two cents.
Today we celebrate Memorial Day.
It’s a day in which we honor the brave service men and women who died defending our country and freedoms.
Though the meaning of Memorial Day has never changed, the holiday looks much different this year.
Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, several ceremonies were either canceled or modified last year to help slow down the spread of the virus.
The easing of health restrictions and the increase in covid vaccines is allowing the community to gather once again to mark the special day.
In addition to ceremonies, several people are traveling for the first time in a long time, families are grilling and cooking out, and many businesses are seeing an increase in customers.
For many of us, This Memorial Day is the first holiday since the pandemic began - that feels like it did - pre-COVID.
This time last year, there was so much anxiety and fear of what was to come, but now there is a feeling of hope.
There is hope that we will eventually get back to pre-pandemic times.
Even though the world is starting to open up, and groups are starting to gather, we can't let our guards down.
We must continue to be smart and encourage vaccinations, so we can continue to celebrate the holidays that we love on a large scale.
That’s My 2 Cents.