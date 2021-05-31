My 2 Cents: Hope is on the horizon for holiday gatherings

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's time for my two cents.



Today we celebrate Memorial Day.



It’s a day in which we honor the brave service men and women who died defending our country and freedoms.



Though the meaning of Memorial Day has never changed, the holiday looks much different this year.



Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, several ceremonies were either canceled or modified last year to help slow down the spread of the virus.



The easing of health restrictions and the increase in covid vaccines is allowing the community to gather once again to mark the special day.



In addition to ceremonies, several people are traveling for the first time in a long time, families are grilling and cooking out, and many businesses are seeing an increase in customers.