The tiniest babies celebrate the holidays at Children's Hospital

Tiny patients at Children's Hospital took part in a special holiday photo shoot.

DENVER — Spending the holidays at the hospital is never easy, but some nurses at Children's Hospital Colorado helped spread some cheer for the tiniest patients and their families.

Patients in the hospital's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, or NICU, were wrapped up by nurses who are part of the Sunshine Committee, according to a spokesperson for the Aurora hospital.

The Sunshine Committee is made up of nurses and support staff who help families celebrate milestones and feel more at home during the holidays while their little ones are in the hospital.

This holiday season, Children’s Hospital Colorado volunteers sewed the special stockings and blankets for the small patients.

Children's Hospital Colorado's Sunshine Committee works on several projects including name signs for patient doors, marking monthly birthdays, commemorating holidays, hosting a Halloween costume contest and setting up holiday photo shoots – including this year's holiday photo shoot.

Children’s Hospital Colorado would like to remind parents to follow the ABCs of safe sleep at home:

A. Infants should be Alone,

B. on their Back, and

C. in a Crib.

