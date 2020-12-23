NC Gov. Cooper grants Santa exemption to stay-at-home order ... under one condition

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper is giving Santa Claus an exemption to the state's modified stay-home order, under one condition: He promises to wear a mask.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announced Wednesday he's giving Santa Claus an exemption to the state's modified stay-at-home order so he can carry out his Christmas toy delivery duties on time.

So now that Santa's made his list and checked it twice, all that's left is a promise to Gov. Cooper: He will wear a mask while spreading Christmas cheer across North Carolina.

“It’s important that we all follow the Modified Stay At Home order this year to be home between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., but after being assured of his safety measures, Santa will receive a special exemption to carry out his job on Christmas Eve,” said Gov. Cooper. “Santa will wear a mask to protect the families in our state, so make sure you do your part and wear a mask, too.”

BREAKING: Governor Cooper exempts Santa Claus from the executive order implementing curfew. "He promised he'd wear a mask," Cooper confirmed. @wcnc — Savannah Levins (@LevinsReports) December 22, 2020

Fortunately, Santa's elves were able to make a mask large enough to cover Santa's beard. Toy-making at the North Pole was a little different this year, too. They washed their hands often, maintained social distancing and always wore masks while in the workshop.

On Tuesday, Cooper urged North Carolinians to stay home and celebrate virtually with family, if possible. For those who do celebrate with family, Cooper asked them to do so outdoors.