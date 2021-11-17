For the 13th time since 1971, the White House Christmas tree will come from North Carolina.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina once again has the honor of growing the White House Christmas tree, as a family farm in Jefferson loaded its 20-foot Fraser fir this week en route to Washington.

Peak Farms, run by Russell Estes and his son, Beau, also provided the White House Christmas tree in 2012, as well as former Vice President Mike Pence's tree in 2018. This year's tree will be displayed in the Blue Room at the White House.

North Carolina has been a popular choice for presidential Christmas trees, as the state has been selected 13 times since 1971. It's the eighth time Ashe County has supplied the presidential Christmas tree.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts