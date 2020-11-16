NOW HIRING | List of businesses hiring for seasonal work in the Triad

Several companies are hiring for seasonal positions across the Triad.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Looking for seasonal work? Here’s your chance to get hired over the holidays and possibly beyond.

If your company is hiring, email details to webteam@wfmy.com to be added to this list.

UPS

UPS is hiring for the holidays. They're offering seasonal hiring rates of $14.50 an hour for package handlers, $13 an hour for seasonal driver helpers, and $21 an hour for vehicle drivers.

You must complete your application online at UPS' website.

FEDEX

If you're looking for a job, FedEx in Greensboro is hiring! The company is hiring 1,900 temporary employees at its Guilford County location. Officials said open positions include ones for package handlers, many of which may become full-time job opportunities as demand for services grow and networks expand.

The company said it's offering competitive wages, day and night shifts, vision and dental benefits, tuition assistance, discount programs, training opportunities and more.

Visit FedEx’s jobs site for more information.

AMAZON

Amazon is also bringing 2,800 seasonal positions. The starting wage is $15 an hour and up. Apply on Amazon's website, if you're interested.

WAYFAIR DISTRIBUTION

Wayfair Distribution is hiring! Starting pay is $16 for overnight shifts and $15 for day shifts. The company is also offering bonuses and incentives. Find out more here, Wayfair Distribution

ADECCO

Adecco is holding a job fair this week to fill more than 1,000 seasonal warehouse positions.

In the wake of many COVID-19 job cuts, many people are looking for jobs this holiday season. You'll have that opportunity this week, as Adecco holds a job fair to help fill more than 1,000 seasonal warehouse positions to provide support to Ralph Lauren.

The positions will be available in High Point, Greensboro and Kernersville. The roles feature a variety of unique benefits and perks, such as advanced access to pay, referral bonuses and the potential to secure a long-term role. Candidates at any experience level are encouraged to stop by and apply. Concerning Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, health and safety measures will be observed throughout the event.

Mobile Job Fair:

Thursday, Nov. 19 and Friday, Nov. 20

9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

1150 Pleasant Ridge Road

Greensboro, NC 27409

*Candidates should look for the Adecco branded jobmobile.

Interested candidates can also apply online by clicking here or text “apply” to (336) 728-6113. You can also reach the local Adecco team at (336) 854-6000 for more information.

ALLIED UNIVERSAL

Allied Universal, a security company, is hiring.

The company is holding open house events on November 17, November 24, December 1, December 8, December 15 and December 22 from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at their branch office at 2211 W. Meadowview Road, Suite 102 in Greensboro.

“We are recruiting for all shifts for all levels of experience,” Rachel Guzman, Mid-Atlantic Recruiting Director, Allied Universal, said.

Full-time positions offer benefits such as medical and dental coverage, life insurance, and more.

If you want more general help with the process of finding a job check out the GuilfordWorks website. You can also check out NCWorks.gov

