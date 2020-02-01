WENDELL, N.C. — Everyone has a special way to celebrate New Years. Maybe you watch the ball drop on TV. Maybe you go watch the pickle, opossum, beach ball or blueberry drop in various parts of North Carolina. Maybe you just went to sleep.

A group of folks in Wendell, North Carolina wanted to start the year fully awake. They jumped into frigid waters at Mystery Lake Scuba Park for the polar plunge on Wednesday. The park is just east of Raleigh.

It's a great way to get ready for the new year, but it's also for a good cause.

Mystery Lake Scuba Park says they donate all the proceeds from today's plunges. The money goes to Mothers Against Drunk Driving; an appropriate cause on one of the biggest party days of the year.