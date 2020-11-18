Piedmont Winterfest is back! Here's how it will be different this year

The ice rink will be limited to 40 skaters at once.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Piedmont Winterfest is always something fun to look forward to during the winter months! It's back once again, but with a few changes to keep people safe and healthy during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Opening night is Friday, November 20.

Piedmont Winterfest will be located at 123 W. Lewis Street this year -- in the parking lot between Southend Brewing and Fat Tuesday.

Before entering, skaters will have their temperatures checked and be asked a few health/screening questions. A mask is required, and there is a 40-skater limit on the ice rink.

Each skating session is one hour and 45 minutes. Event crews are allowing 15 minutes between groups to clean gear.

Tuesdays will be closed for skating. The rink will be used for curling instead.